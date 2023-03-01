Severe weather and heavy rain set to impact North Alabama tonight

*Flood Watch in effect from 6 PM tonight until 6 PM Friday*
Everyone needs to be weather aware over the next few days!
Strong storms will develop in northwest Alabama and Tennessee this evening beginning around 8-9 pm. This complex of storms will push across North Alabama late this evening through early Thursday morning, posing a risk for tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail. Most of the area is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.
Heavy rain is also expected tonight. 2-3"+ of rain will be possible in spots north of the Tennessee River which would pose a risk for flash flooding. Totals may drop off considerably farther to the south.
For Thursday, scattered showers and storms will stick around throughout the day. The good news is severe weather appears unlikely.
However, we will have to be on alert Friday morning. A line of strong storms will race across North Alabama around 7-11 am. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible. It will remain blustery even after the storms are gone with gusts up to 50 mph possible through Friday afternoon.
Continue to check-in with WAAY 31 frequently over the course of the next few days. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app with notifications turned on loud in case you need to be awoken by alerts overnight.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SW 5-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.