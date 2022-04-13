Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 127 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, HUNTSVILLE,
MOULTON, AND TOWN CREEK.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, northeastern
Marshall, southeastern Madison, central DeKalb and southeastern
Franklin Counties through 1015 PM CDT...

At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near South Pittsburg to near Skyline to near
Owens Cross Roads. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood,
Powell, Grant, Skyline, Gurley and Section.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Limestone, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan counties in North Alabama until 11 p.m.

The watch also includes Cullman County.

