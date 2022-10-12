 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Marshall,
Jackson, southern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern
Franklin Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Tracy City to 8 miles
northeast of Gurley to near Priceville. Movement was southeast at 35
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant and
Skyline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Franklin County until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

