Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin County

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Marshall, Jackson, southern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Tracy City to 8 miles northeast of Gurley to near Priceville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant and Skyline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH