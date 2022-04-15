 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.

It is in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

