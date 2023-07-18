Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of North Alabama and three southern Tennessee counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
This includes Cullman, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Dekalb, Jackson, Marshall, Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
This includes the cities of Albertville, Arab, Athens, Boaz, Cowan, Cullman, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Florence, Fort Payne, Guntersville, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Rainsville, Red Bay, Russellville, Scottsboro, Sewanee, Sheffield, Town Creek, Tuscumbia, and Winchester.
Remember, today is a 31 Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather.
