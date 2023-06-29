 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
418 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...A gust front (non thunderstorm wind gust) will impact portions of
northwestern Marshall, western Jackson, Madison, Limestone, eastern
Lauderdale, northern Morgan and northeastern Lawrence Counties
through 400 PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front (non
thunderstorm wind gust) along a line extending from 6 miles
northwest of Skyline to Huntsville to 7 miles east of Lexington.
Movement was south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Scottsboro, Moores Mill,
Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Owens Cross Roads and Rogersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of North Alabama and three southern Tennessee counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This includes Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost says damaging wind and large hail are possible.

Remember, today is a 31 Alert Day due to dangerously high temperatures.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our Triple Doppler radars.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

