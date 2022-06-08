 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Cullman and Morgan Counties through
730 PM CDT...

At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles west of Morgan City to Good Hope to
near Parrish. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Cullman, Hartselle, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties until 10 p.m.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

