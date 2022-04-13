Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR WESTERN MADISON...LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES...

At 822 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles northeast of Ardmore to near Athens to 7 miles
west of Tanner to 6 miles southeast of Courtland, moving east at 55
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Priceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
127 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK,
AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 930 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 45 to 55 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties in North Alabama until 11 p.m.

The watch also includes Cullman, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties.

