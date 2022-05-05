 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 5 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Limestone counties until 9 p.m.

Lincoln County in Tennessee also is included.

