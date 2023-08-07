Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 11 counties in North Alabama

 Skip to main content
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 100 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
Madison, southeastern Limestone, northern Morgan, east central
Lawrence and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 1230 PM CDT...

At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Hazel Green to 6 miles
northwest of Trinity. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Meridianville, Hazel Green, Trinity and Triana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle
Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
601 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 11 counties in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Madison County until 7 p.m. Monday.

This includes Cullman, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

This includes the cities of Albertville, Arab, Athens, Boaz, Cowan, Cullman, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Florence, Fort Payne, Guntersville, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Rainsville, Red Bay, Russellville, Scottsboro, Sewanee, Sheffield, Town Creek, Tuscumbia, and Winchester.

