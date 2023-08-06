Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through this evening

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 pm*
*Heat Advisory in effect until 7 pm for all of North Alabama except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties*
Scattered thunderstorms have returned to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and expected to stick around through the early evening. Some of these storms could produce severe wind gusts capable of toppling trees and power lines. Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail will be possible as well.
Those that stay dry will be very warm with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and heat index values above 100.
Additional waves of storms are expected Sunday night through at least the first half of Monday as a cold front slides through the area. These will once again pose a threat for severe weather. Tuesday should bring us a brief reprieve from this active pattern with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances will pick back up next Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.