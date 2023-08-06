Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through this evening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Madison County in north central Alabama...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama...
Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Eastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Athens to near Huntsville International Airport
to near Falkville, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management. At At 240 PM, widespread wind
damage was reported in Lawrence, Morgan, Colbert, and
Franklin County.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Arab, Moores Mill,
Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal and Hazel Green.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Morgan, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin Counties.
SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows! Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with
these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT
FOR WESTERN MADISON...LIMESTONE...SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...
NORTHWESTERN CULLMAN...MORGAN...LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN
COUNTIES...

At 240 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Rogersville to 7 miles west of Trinity to near
Brushy Lake, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Redstone
Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Franklin, Lawrence, and Colbert Counties. SEEK
SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 345 PM CDT

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jackson
and central Madison Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 227 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Alabama A And M University, or near Moores Mill, moving east at 35
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Gurley, Alabama A
And M University, Maysville, Princeton, Trenton, Garth and Ryland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
595 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through this evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 pm*

*Heat Advisory in effect until 7 pm for all of North Alabama except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties*

Scattered thunderstorms have returned to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and expected to stick around through the early evening. Some of these storms could produce severe wind gusts capable of toppling trees and power lines. Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail will be possible as well.

Severe Weather

Those that stay dry will be very warm with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and heat index values above 100. 

Additional waves of storms are expected Sunday night through at least the first half of Monday as a cold front slides through the area. These will once again pose a threat for severe weather. Tuesday should bring us a brief reprieve from this active pattern with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances will pick back up next Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

