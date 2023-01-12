Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan County

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 17 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 930 AM CST.

* At 854 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartselle,
moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Gurley, Triana and
Marshall Space Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
East central Limestone County in north central Alabama...

* Until 930 AM CST.

* At 856 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or
near Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm has a history
of producing damage in Franklin, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties.
This storm may intensify and additional tornado warnings may be
warranted!

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Hazel Green, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Harvest and New Market.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm has a history
of producing damage and is still capable of trees and power lines
damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away
from windows!

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 915 AM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Morgan County until 9 a.m.

At 845 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Sardis, or 10 miles southwest of Hartselle, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, Falkville, Lacon, Neel, Massey and Cole Springs.

