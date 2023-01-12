Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Madison County

WARNNG HAS EXPIRED
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Madison County until 2:30 p.m.
At 202 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Madison, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Harvest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE