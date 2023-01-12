Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Marshall County, southern Madison County and central Morgan County until 9:30 a.m.
At 908 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Triana, or 7 miles south of Redstone Arsenal, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Morgan City, Huntsville International Airport, Valhermoso Springs and Hampton Cove.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
