Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison counties

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES...

At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hazel Green, or
10 miles north of Meridianville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Hazel Green, Lincoln, Elkwood, Belleview, Fisk, Taft and Crystal
Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Madison County, northeastern Limestone County and southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee until 6:15 p.m.

At 5:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Ardmore, or 12 miles north of Athens, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Harvest, Lincoln, Elkmont, Elkwood, Belleview and Cash Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

