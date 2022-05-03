Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Madison County, northeastern Limestone County and southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee until 6:15 p.m.
At 5:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Ardmore, or 12 miles north of Athens, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Harvest, Lincoln, Elkmont, Elkwood, Belleview and Cash Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
