Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison counties

Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES... At 1230 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Priceville, or near Hartselle, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Triana around 1240 AM CDT. Marshall Space Flight Center around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Basham, Laceys Spring, Somerville, Valhermoso Springs, Farley and Whitesburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN