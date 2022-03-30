Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... Madison County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Cullman County in north central Alabama... Morgan County in north central Alabama... Moore County in Middle Tennessee... Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... Franklin County in Middle Tennessee... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1024 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazel Green to 7 miles southeast of Helicon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Hartselle, Winchester, Guntersville, Arab, Fayetteville, Moores Mill and Meridianville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH