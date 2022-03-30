Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Western Cullman County in north central Alabama...
Western Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Eastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Western Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 926 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Pulaski to near Poplar Springs, moving northeast at
55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Moulton,
Priceville, Trinity, Falkville and Ardmore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Cullman County in north central Alabama...
Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Moore County in Middle Tennessee...
Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...
Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 1024 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hazel Green to 7 miles southeast of Helicon,
moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Hartselle, Winchester, Guntersville,
Arab, Fayetteville, Moores Mill and Meridianville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 80 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH
with frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Madison County, Limestone County, western Cullman County in north central Alabama, western Morgan County, eastern Lawrence County, and western Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee until 10:30 p.m.

At 926 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pulaski to near Poplar Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville and Ardmore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

