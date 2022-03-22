Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Limestone and Morgan counties until 6:45 p.m.
Cullman County is also included in the warning.
At 6:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinity, or 7 miles southwest of Decatur, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Decatur, Athens, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport, Somerville and Mooresville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
