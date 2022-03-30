Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall,
eastern Madison, southwestern DeKalb, northeastern Cullman and
southeastern Morgan Counties through 1230 AM CDT...

At 1127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near New Market to near Blountsville. Movement
was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Albertville, Scottsboro, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Moores
Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson and Crossville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH
with frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Jackson County, Marshall County, Madison County, Cullman County and Morgan County until 11:30 p.m.

At 11:01 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Huntland to near Blountsville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Hartselle, Winchester, Guntersville, Arab, Fayetteville, Moores Mill and Meridianville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama, and Middle Tennessee.

