Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Jackson County, Marshall County, Madison County, Cullman County and Morgan County until 11:30 p.m.
At 11:01 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Huntland to near Blountsville, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Hartselle, Winchester, Guntersville, Arab, Fayetteville, Moores Mill and Meridianville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama, and Middle Tennessee.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
