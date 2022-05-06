Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Madison County until 1:45 p.m. and Jackson County until 2 p.m.
At 1:33 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Skyline, or 14 miles east of Moores Mill, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Several reports of downed trees and power lines across central and eastern Madison from this storm.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Skyline, Hytop, Princeton, Jericho, Estillfork, Fackler, Trenton, Hollytree and Larkin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
