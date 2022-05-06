 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Madison County until 1:45 p.m. and Jackson County until 2 p.m.

At 1:33 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Skyline, or 14 miles east of Moores Mill, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Several reports of downed trees and power lines across central and eastern Madison from this storm.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Skyline, Hytop, Princeton, Jericho, Estillfork, Fackler, Trenton, Hollytree and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

