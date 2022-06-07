 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHERN MADISON, CENTRAL
MORGAN, SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTIES...

At 553 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several stalled out
vehicles along Memorial Parkway south of Huntsville. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section,
Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant
Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County until 5:45 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodville, or 10 miles west of Scottsboro, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Hollywood, Skyline, Section, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Lim Rock, Trenton and Garth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

