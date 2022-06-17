 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Franklin County until 2:30 p.m. CDT.

At 2:04 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Bay, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Red Bay, Vina and Halltown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

