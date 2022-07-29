Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Marshall County until 8:15 p.m.
At 7:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Guntersville, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60-mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations impacted include... Albertville, Guntersville, McVille, High Point, Hustleville, Rabbit Town, Columbus City, Hyatt, Mountain View and Lake Guntersville State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
