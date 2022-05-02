Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lauderdale County, northwestern Limestone County, east central Colbert County and northern Lawrence County until 4:45 p.m.
At 4:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, or 17 miles north of Moulton, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Rogersville, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland, North Courtland, Elkmont, Anderson, Lester and Good Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
