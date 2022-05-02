 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and
Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lauderdale County, northwestern Limestone County, east central Colbert County and northern Lawrence County until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, or 17 miles north of Moulton, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Rogersville, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland, North Courtland, Elkmont, Anderson, Lester and Good Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars working together HERE

Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Directly access the Decatur radar HERE

Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you