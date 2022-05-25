Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northern Lawrence County until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Underwood-Petersville to 7 miles south of Leighton, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland and St. Florian.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
