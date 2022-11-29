Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Colbert County and eastern Lauderdale County until 2 p.m.
At 126 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Florian, or near Florence, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Killen, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill, Center Star, Kingtown and Whitehead.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE