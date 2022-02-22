Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County and east central Colbert County until 7:15 p.m.
At 650 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville and Anderson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north central and northwestern Alabama.
