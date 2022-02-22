Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 1015 PM CST.

* At 943 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hackleburg,
or 11 miles southwest of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal,
Trinity, Marshall Space Flight Center, Harvest, Huntsville
International Airport and Tanner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north
central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...
Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama...
Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...
South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals,
Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red
Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville,
Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 26 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE,
HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County and east central Colbert County until 7:15 p.m.

At 650 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville and Anderson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north central and northwestern Alabama.

