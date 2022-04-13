Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale and Lawrence counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale County, central Colbert County and northwestern Lawrence County until 7:30 p.m.
At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Adamsville to 6 miles northeast of Corinth to Glen to near Hinkle, moving east at 70 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee, Lexington and Leighton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
