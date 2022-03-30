Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lauderdale County, northwestern Limestone County, southeastern Colbert County, eastern Franklin County, and Lawrence County until 9:45 p.m.
At 838 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loretto to near Brinn, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Moulton, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro and Anderson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars HERE
Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Access the Decatur radar HERE
Access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE