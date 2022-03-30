 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 80 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

  • Updated
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lauderdale County, northwestern Limestone County, southeastern Colbert County, eastern Franklin County, and Lawrence County until 9:45 p.m.

At 838 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loretto to near Brinn, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Moulton, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro and Anderson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

