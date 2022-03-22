Severe Thunderstorm Warning expands to 6 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for six North Alabama counties until 6 p.m.
The warning includes eastern Lauderdale County, all of Limestone County, east-central Colbert County, western Morgan County and all of Lawrence County.
At 5:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Underwood-Petersville to near Leighton to 9 miles southwest of Moulton, moving northeast at 55 mph. This storm has a history of producing small hail, having several small, broad circulations, and numerous trees are down.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Decatur, Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Rogersville, Ardmore and Killen.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.
