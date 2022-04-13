Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties until 9 p.m.
A warning has also been issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee, until 8:45 p.m.
At 8:22 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ardmore to near Athens to 7 miles west of Tanner to 6 miles southeast of Courtland, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green and Priceville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
