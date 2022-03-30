Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
At 8:13 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Waynesboro to near Russellville, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Phil Campbell, Killen, Littleville, Leighton and St. Florian.
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 1 a.m. Thursday.