Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Madison County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County until 8:30 p.m.
At 759 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or 9 miles west of Meridianville, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, New Market, Harvest, Toney, Elkwood and Plevna.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
