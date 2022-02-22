Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Limestone, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Madison County and southeastern Limestone County until 10:15 p.m.
At 943 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hackleburg, or 11 miles southwest of Russellville, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Trinity, Marshall Space Flight Center, Harvest, Huntsville International Airport and Tanner.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars working together HERE
Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Directly access the Decatur radar HERE
Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE