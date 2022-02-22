Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 9:30 p.m.
At 852 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Littleville, or 7 miles northeast of Russellville, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Russellville, Moulton, Town Creek, Littleville, Courtland, North Courtland, Mt Hope, La Grange, Tharptown and Ne Smith.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north central and northwestern Alabama.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
