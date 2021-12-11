You are the owner of this article.
Severe threats ends as colder air pushes into North Alabama

Storm Reports 12/10/21
Storms exit and cooler air rushes into north Alabama.

A likely historic tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas all the way to Kentucky. Future storm surveys will confirm the exact track length of what is now being called the "Quad State Tornado."

In North Alabama, we've seen a handful of wind damage reports, mainly focused around the Shoals. The good news is the severe threat ends once a cold front passes, then colder rolls in from the northwest. Temperatures only drop through the afternoon and it stays chilly all day long.

By Sunday morning, lows are back near freezing. We'll get to enjoy much quieter weather through next week and temperatures slowly but surely warm each afternoon. 

