Severe threat is winding down, flood concerns tonight through Thursday

Weather Alert

...Strong winds ahead of any rain or storms will impact portions of Marshall, Jackson, southeastern Madison, DeKalb, northeastern Cullman, southeastern Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 655 PM CDT, broadcast media reported wind damage associated with an outflow boundary, or line of strong gusty winds, not located with any thunderstorms. This outflow boundary was extending from 6 miles south of Monteagle to near Good Hope. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Rainsville, Bridgeport and Hanceville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH