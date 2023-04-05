Severe threat is winding down, flood concerns tonight through Thursday

The severe thunderstorm watch previously in effect for parts of North Alabama has been canceled. There is no longer a severe weather threat for North Alabama.
Showers and non-severe storms will remain possible overnight primarily in the northwest half of our area. Scattered showers will stick around Thursday morning before gradually clearing in the afternoon. Parts of northwest Alabama may receive 2-3" of rain by tomorrow afternoon. Even localized 3-5" totals will be possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for these areas from midnight tonight through 1 pm Thursday.
Even more rain will likely return late Thursday and should stick around all day Friday and the first half of Saturday.
The wet weather will knock highs down to the low and mid 60s Thursday through Saturday. Easter Sunday will likely be dry with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 4-9 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.