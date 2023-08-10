Severe threat is over but the chance of a few showers sticks around

The severe threat is over for Thursday and just a few showers will remain through the afternoon hours today. Today's high temperatures stay in the 80s with some places stuck in the lower 80s if the clouds don't clear out in the early afternoon.
Additional storms are possible overnight and early Friday morning. They will be loud, but we don't expect severe weather. Lower rain chances this weekend will also mean higher temperatures. Highs are back in the 90s starting Friday.
THURSDAY: Afternoon scattered storms. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.