Severe threat for all of North Alabama starting this afternoon

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Saturday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will briefly fall below flood stage this
morning but will begin rising again just after midnight
tonight. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLBERT              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAUDERDALE           LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE
MADISON              MORGAN

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 4 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

JACKSON

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph. Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will be higher in
elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe threat for all of North Alabama starting this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Ashley's January 1st Weather
Right now is the time to start getting prepared for the severe weather threat this afternoon. All counties included in the Storm Prediction Centers Level 3 Risk, meaning the chance for numerous severe thunderstorms is possible into the overnight hours.
SPC Outlook 1.1
 
A few showers possible throughout the day, but other than gusty winds it is calm and unseasonably warm outside.
 
Gusty winds will stick around throughout the day as we head into the severe weather window. All of North Alabama is under a Wind Advisory until 9 p.m. with gusts expected to get as high as 40 mph. 
 
Before the cold front moves through later this evening, warm and unstable air will usher into the area, as temperatures warm close to a record high 80. This will only be the initial threat as a cold front moving in from the west will bring us the chance for strong storms late this evening. Right now, still a few uncertainties on just how strong these storms will be, but damaging winds, hail and even a few strong tornados are all on the table.
System is set to move in west to east, with the earliest arrival time around 4 p.m.
 
Scattered showers possible once this system moves out of North Alabama late this evening, but be prepared to notice some big changes as we end the weekend. Highs tomorrow only hitting the mid 40's.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you