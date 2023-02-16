Severe threat diminishing for Thursday night, torrential rain and gusty wind still in the forecast

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&