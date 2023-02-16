Severe threat diminishing for Thursday night, torrential rain and gusty wind still in the forecast

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Severe threat diminishing for Thursday night, torrential rain and gusty wind still in the forecast

  • Updated
  • 0
Thursday night into Friday morning forecast

After an active afternoon with plenty of torrential rain and gusty straight-line winds, our area wide Tornado Watch has been cancelled and most of what is left of the radar is remnants of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Gusty wind persists, as does widespread torrential rain, but the chance for severe weather has largely diminished.

A second round of thunderstorms will enter into the Shoals around bedtime and work east through the wee hours of the morning but this system will not be severe.

Some of our Southern Tennessee Counties and areas in the Shoals could see some snow flurries in the very early morning hours but with temperatures the last several days sitting in the upper 60s, the road will remain too warm for any icy accumulation to occur.

Don't forget to grab your jacket as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will be frigid and in the 30s only reaching to the mid-40s for the high. This weekend brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures closer to average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Severe weather ending. Gusty wind and heavy rain persist. Lows in the mid-30s.Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Frigid start to the morning, mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.

