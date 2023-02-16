Severe threat diminishing for Thursday night, torrential rain and gusty wind still in the forecast

After an active afternoon with plenty of torrential rain and gusty straight-line winds, our area wide Tornado Watch has been cancelled and most of what is left of the radar is remnants of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Gusty wind persists, as does widespread torrential rain, but the chance for severe weather has largely diminished.
A second round of thunderstorms will enter into the Shoals around bedtime and work east through the wee hours of the morning but this system will not be severe.
Some of our Southern Tennessee Counties and areas in the Shoals could see some snow flurries in the very early morning hours but with temperatures the last several days sitting in the upper 60s, the road will remain too warm for any icy accumulation to occur.
Don't forget to grab your jacket as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will be frigid and in the 30s only reaching to the mid-40s for the high. This weekend brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures closer to average in the upper 40s and low 50s.
TONIGHT: Severe weather ending. Gusty wind and heavy rain persist. Lows in the mid-30s.Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
FRIDAY: Frigid start to the morning, mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.