Severe storms through Thursday afternoon

*Wind Advisory in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM today*
Stay weather aware this morning! A line of strong to severe is expected to develop and quickly race across North Alabama. Here is when you can expect strong storms in your area.
Shoals: 7 AM - 9 AM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 9 AM - 11 AM
Sand Mountain: 11 AM - 1 PM
Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH will be the main concern. Brief spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Heavy rain will also accompany this line of storms. The severe weather threat comes to an end early this afternoon, but additional showers and storms behind the cold front will linger into the evening.
Outside of thunderstorms, it will be a very breezy day with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Secure loose furniture and other objects outside.
Colder air quickly settles in tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day Friday. With temperatures staying above freezing in many spots and the already warm ground temperatures, accumulations and impacts look minimal. However, a light coating is possible for the higher elevations of eastern Madison County and Jackson County.
This weekend will be quiet but cool. Highs Saturday remain in the 40s before climbing back into the 50s Sunday.
THURSDAY: Morning storms, some severe. Lingering afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW to W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers. A few flurries possible in the higher elevations. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.