Severe storms through Thursday afternoon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 17 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 930 AM CST.

* At 854 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartselle,
moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Gurley, Triana and
Marshall Space Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
East central Limestone County in north central Alabama...

* Until 930 AM CST.

* At 856 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or
near Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm has a history
of producing damage in Franklin, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties.
This storm may intensify and additional tornado warnings may be
warranted!

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Hazel Green, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Harvest and New Market.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm has a history
of producing damage and is still capable of trees and power lines
damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away
from windows!

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 915 AM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe storms through Thursday afternoon

  • 0
Thursday Storm Threats
Carson Meredith

*Wind Advisory in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM today*

Stay weather aware this morning! A line of strong to severe is expected to develop and quickly race across North Alabama. Here is when you can expect strong storms in your area.

Shoals: 7 AM - 9 AM

I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 9 AM - 11 AM

Sand Mountain: 11 AM - 1 PM

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH will be the main concern. Brief spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Heavy rain will also accompany this line of storms. The severe weather threat comes to an end early this afternoon, but additional showers and storms behind the cold front will linger into the evening.

Outside of thunderstorms, it will be a very breezy day with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Secure loose furniture and other objects outside.

Colder air quickly settles in tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day Friday. With temperatures staying above freezing in many spots and the already warm ground temperatures, accumulations and impacts look minimal. However, a light coating is possible for the higher elevations of eastern Madison County and Jackson County.

This weekend will be quiet but cool. Highs Saturday remain in the 40s before climbing back into the 50s Sunday.

THURSDAY: Morning storms, some severe. Lingering afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW to W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers. A few flurries possible in the higher elevations. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you