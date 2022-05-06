Severe storms possible this morning, drying out Mother's Day weekend

Strong to severe storms remain possible this morning in North Alabama as a cold front moves through the region. The area of greatest concern is our eastern counties, where a Level 2 risk has been posted for Huntsville and Cullman points east. DeKalb, Cherokee, and Etowah Counties are under a Level 3 risk, which stretches further east into Georgia and the Carolinas. Showers are beginning to develop this morning and will continue to increase in coverage in coming hours. Past sunrise, we expect to see atmospheric fuel increase as temperature warm into the 70s. The window for strong to severe storms is between 7 AM and 1 PM. Heavy rain and damaging straight line winds up to 60 MPH are the main threats with the strongest storms this morning. There is enough shear in the atmosphere for one or two spin up tornadoes as well, but that risk is not quite as high.
Storms move out of northeast Alabama around during the early afternoon, ending our severe weather threat. Lingering showers behind the cold front can't be ruled out this evening. Mother's Day weekend looks much drier, but cooler compared to what we have seen this week. Highs Saturday struggle into the low 70s thanks to persistent cloud cover. Clouds clear out Saturday evening, setting the stage for a perfect Mother's Day Sunday. With plenty of sunshine, highs top out near 80. The first heat wave of the season is on the table next week! Highs likely reach 90 for the first time this year Tuesday and maybe Wednesday. Much of next week looks dry and sunny too.