Severe storms possible this evening, big chill to end the workweek

The risk for severe weather is back in North Alabama this afternoon and evening. Until then, we are tracking widespread dense fog this morning. Visibilities are under two miles in many locations and will stay low through the morning commute. Plan on extra time and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars around you. Meanwhile, a cluster of thunderstorms has developed to our northwest and should stay north of our coverage area as it continues to move eastward. Some showers can't be ruled out through the early afternoon, but most of us stay dry until our severe weather window opens.
Today's severe weather setup is "low confidence, high impact." In other words, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. However, should the threat pan out, the impacts could be significant in some locations. Stronger storms will develop around 1 or 2 PM over North Alabama. Any isolated cells at the onset of the event may lead to a slightly higher tornado potential. Storms continue to increase in coverage as the front pushes eastward through the late afternoon and evening and will eventually congeal into a line of severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. The severe weather threat ends by 11 PM with lingering showers sticking around after midnight.
Behind the cold front, much colder air rushes in to close out the workweek. We're down into the 60s Thursday with increasing clouds and maybe a few sprinkles during the evening hours. The same story goes for Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 50s for highs! Patchy frost is a good bet both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so keep that in mind for any sensitive plants or vegetation. Highs are back in the 70s early next week with rain chances increasing too.