Severe storms likely this afternoon and evening

Confidence is increasing in severe weather later this afternoon and evening across North Alabama. While the forecast has not changed much, areas west of I-65 have been upgraded to a Level 3 risk. Everyone else remains under a Level 2 risk. As we say all the time, don't get too hung up on the labels or numbers; everyone could still see severe storms today. Here's the earliest arrival time for today's severe storms. Keep in mind additional showers and storms will develop throughout the day but they won't be severe until later this afternoon.
Shoals: 3 - 5 PM
I-65 Corridor and the Metro: 5 - 7 PM
Sand Mountain: 7 - 9 PM
All modes of severe weather are on the table, including damaging winds, very heavy rain, and tornadoes. Flash flooding will also need to be monitored closely tonight in areas that saw heavy rain last night. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 25 MPH will be possible all day. This event will certainly not be like what we saw in Kentucky and Tennessee a few weeks ago but we still need to be prepared. Have multiple ways to get warnings, know where to take shelter, and charge your mobile devices. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online at waaytv.com for updates all day.
The severe weather threat ends after midnight. However, there will not be much change at all in our weather pattern for the final two days of 2021. Thursday is trending drier but isolated showers can't be ruled out as highs stay in the 70s. Rain coverage is higher New Year's Eve with the chance for a few storms also back in the forecast. Keep this in mind for any New Year's festivities Friday night. Another round of severe weather remains possible New Year's Day Saturday. We still cannot give any specifics at this point but we should be able to begin fine tuning that forecast tomorrow. If we do see severe weather Saturday, all modes will be possible (damaging winds, tornadoes, etc.). If we don't see severe weather, we will likely see a lot of rain. An additional 2-4 inches of rain is expected through Saturday night, which may lead to some flooding concerns early next week. Check back for more updates on Saturday.
Once a cold front moves through late Saturday and early Sunday, our coldest air moves of the season moves in. Temperatures crash all day Sunday with lows Sunday night in the 20s. If enough moisture is still around Sunday night, we could see a few snowflakes. No impacts are expected, however. Highs Monday are only in the 40s but slowly recover into the 50s Tuesday. The good news is the pattern turns much calmer next week.