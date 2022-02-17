Severe storms expected this afternoon, wind gusts up to 50 MPH all day

Some heavy downpours are moving through northwest Alabama this morning. This is thanks to a subtle boundary lifting northward across the area. None of these downpours are severe, but some ponding on the roadways may slow down your morning commute in the Shoals. Additional showers and storms may develop throughout the morning, but the main focus continues to be on our threat for severe weather this afternoon.
There are no major changes to our forecast. A line of storms is expected to develop along the Mississippi River around lunchtime and progress eastward during the afternoon. A large portion of our coverage area remains under a Level 3 risk for severe weather. Northeast Alabama is under a Level 2 risk.
These storms appear to be moving in just a touch faster, but we still expect storms to arrive in the Shoals mid-afternoon and into the metro area during rush hour tonight. Here's an updated look at when severe storms will be in your area.
Shoals: 2 PM - 6 PM
I-65 Corridor: 4 PM - 7 PM
Sand Mountain: 5 PM - 8 PM
Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH will be the main threat with the line of storms. However, we will need to closely monitor any development ahead of the main line. Any isolated supercells that develop will increase our tornado threat. One or two tornadoes could be strong (EF-2 strength or higher). Heavy rain will also accompany any storms today. Given the fast nature of today's cold front, we are not expecting widespread flooding, but ponding on the roads will be possible. The severe weather threat ends with the passage of the cold front by 9 or 10 PM tonight.
Outside of the severe weather potential, very gusty southwest winds up to 50 MPH outside of thunderstorms are expected. We have received reports this morning of 30 MPH gusts at Huntsville International Airport. These gusts may be enough to knock down a few tree limbs and cause scattered power outages even before storms arrive this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight for our entire coverage area.
Make sure you are ready to go for today's severe weather! Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app to get the latest watches and warnings and access to our three radars and our live streaming coverage. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and know where you will take shelter. Keep your phones charged too, especially if gusty winds knock out power at your home before storms move in. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air, online, and our weather app all day.