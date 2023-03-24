Severe storms expected late tonight through Saturday morning

Outside of a stray shower, most of the daytime hours are quiet today. Overcast skies this morning may give way to some afternoon sun. Today's high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Strong to severe storms are expected to roll through North Alabama tonight. Storms could arrive as early 9 PM in northwest Alabama and will exit Sand Mountain by 4 AM Saturday. Storms are expected along I-65 and the Huntsville Metro around midnight.
The main threat tonight will be damaging straight-line wind gusts up to 70 MPH and brief tornadoes. The tornado threat is the highest in the Shoals. Storms should weaken slightly as they push east of I-65, but they will still pack a punch.
Any supercells ahead of the main line of storms could produce large hail in northwest Alabama. Because of the fast-moving nature of tonight's storms, flash flooding is not a major concern at the moment.
Outside of damaging wind related to thunderstorms, wind gusts could reach 40 MPH overnight. This may lead to sporadic power outages even before storms arrive.
Because this will be an overnight severe weather event, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up. Do NOT rely on outdoor tornado sirens tonight! Before you go to bed, make sure to review your severe weather plan with your family.
Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App now to get alerts as soon as they are issued for your area tonight. Stay with WAAY 31 on all of our platforms for continuing updates on tonight's severe weather threat.