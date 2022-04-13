Severe storms arrive in North Alabama this evening

Another round of morning showers and storms will slow down your drive to work and school. No severe weather is expected this morning, but heavy rain and some lightning will be possible. Once this morning's rain exits, much of the late morning and early afternoon is dry and very warm. A mix of sun and clouds and a strong southerly wind will push highs into the low 80s this afternoon.
Our main focus continues this evening's severe weather. A significant severe weather outbreak is likely to our west this afternoon. Here at home, there are no major changes to our forecast. The greatest severe weather potential will be west of I-65 where a Level 3 risk is in effect. The storms will weaken as they progress east tonight, but everyone still has the chance to see severe weather. Here's the timing for when storms arrive.
Shoals: 6 PM - 8 PM
Metro and I-65: 8 PM - 10 PM
Sand Mountain: 10 PM - 12 AM
Damaging winds up to 70 MPH and spin up tornadoes are the main concerns. Any supercells that develop ahead of the main line of storms will increase the strong tornado potential. However, these storms likely merge together into a cluster or line of severe storms as they arrive in North Alabama. Now is the time to ensure your severe weather plan is ready to go. With the severe weather threat occurring this evening and overnight, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that can wake you up if you are sleeping. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air and online.
Thursday and Friday are much quieter with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms remain possible for the upcoming Easter weekend, but neither Saturday nor Sunday look like a washout.