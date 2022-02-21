 Skip to main content
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has cancelled the
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

The storms producing lightning have moved too far northeast for
lightning ot affect the terminal.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Severe storms and flooding risk increase Tuesday

It will be a wet night across North Alabama. This rain is associated with a warm front, which pushes temperatures into the upper 50s overnight. With a warm front to the north and a cold front to the west, we are setting the stage for yet another round of severe storms and potential flooding Tuesday through Tuesday night.
 
A strong south wind gusting to 30 MPH will pump temperatures into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. The ingredients for severe weather will be present, meaning rotating thunderstorms are on the table. These can produce damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. This is a threat that looks to subside a bit through the night as we lose the energy for storms, but with the remaining storms moving over the same locations, flooding will become the primary concern. Our western counties are included in a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather. A Moderate Risk for flash flooding exists in a broad swath of North Alabama as well, but not all of the area will face the risk for flash flooding. In fact, all of the region is under a Flood Watch starting at noon Tuesday lasting through noon Wednesday. In total, we'll be picking up 3 to 4+ inches through the work week. 
 
The active weather doesn't end until another cold front passes Thursday night into early Friday morning. Wednesday won't be as wet, but more rain is on the way Thursday with the passage of the front. There's also another risk for strong to severe storms, but this chance is looking much more iffy than Tuesday's at this time.  Temperatures stay pretty mild with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s until the late week cold front moves through.
