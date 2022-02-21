Severe storms and flooding risk increase Tuesday

It will be a wet night across North Alabama. This rain is associated with a warm front, which pushes temperatures into the upper 50s overnight. With a warm front to the north and a cold front to the west, we are setting the stage for yet another round of severe storms and potential flooding Tuesday through Tuesday night.
A strong south wind gusting to 30 MPH will pump temperatures into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. The ingredients for severe weather will be present, meaning rotating thunderstorms are on the table. These can produce damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. This is a threat that looks to subside a bit through the night as we lose the energy for storms, but with the remaining storms moving over the same locations, flooding will become the primary concern. Our western counties are included in a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather. A Moderate Risk for flash flooding exists in a broad swath of North Alabama as well, but not all of the area will face the risk for flash flooding. In fact, all of the region is under a Flood Watch starting at noon Tuesday lasting through noon Wednesday. In total, we'll be picking up 3 to 4+ inches through the work week.
The active weather doesn't end until another cold front passes Thursday night into early Friday morning. Wednesday won't be as wet, but more rain is on the way Thursday with the passage of the front. There's also another risk for strong to severe storms, but this chance is looking much more iffy than Tuesday's at this time. Temperatures stay pretty mild with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s until the late week cold front moves through.