THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
334 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

FRANKLIN AL           LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Cullman and Morgan Counties through
730 PM CDT...

At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles west of Morgan City to Good Hope to
near Parrish. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Cullman, Hartselle, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe storms and flash flooding remain possible Wednesday evening

  • 0
SevereWatch6/8

Strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible this evening. The primary window for severe storms ends by 10 p.m. Small clusters of storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado in addition to very heavy rain. Storms wind down after midnight.

rainjune8

Once again Wednesday evening, we saw flash flooding in North Alabama. Two to three inches of rain fell on parts of Franklin and Colbert counties and this on top of several inches of rain that fell Tuesday. Localized spots in these areas have seen 5 to 6 inches or more in just the last 24 hours.

There is a bit of a break in the storms Thursday. By Friday, another round of strong storms is possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely through the end of the workweek. Given how much rain we have seen so far this week, flash flooding concerns will continue. The weekend still looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

