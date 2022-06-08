Severe storms and flash flooding remain possible Wednesday evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible this evening. The primary window for severe storms ends by 10 p.m. Small clusters of storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado in addition to very heavy rain. Storms wind down after midnight.
Once again Wednesday evening, we saw flash flooding in North Alabama. Two to three inches of rain fell on parts of Franklin and Colbert counties and this on top of several inches of rain that fell Tuesday. Localized spots in these areas have seen 5 to 6 inches or more in just the last 24 hours.
There is a bit of a break in the storms Thursday. By Friday, another round of strong storms is possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely through the end of the workweek. Given how much rain we have seen so far this week, flash flooding concerns will continue. The weekend still looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.