Severe fines handed out to Dollar General in Town Creek

A Dollar General store in Lawrence County is one of seven being fined by a federal government agency for putting employee safety at risk.
Town Creek is a small, close knit community.
The Dollar General in Town Creek is one of the few places to shop and get groceries in the area.
The hope is that these violations don't force a shutdown, thus inconveniencing the people that live there.
After seven inspections led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, they found 31 violations saying Dollar General has failed to protect the safety of their employees. These infractions apply to the Dollar General in Town Creek.
Some of those violations include:
failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers available.
storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.
exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed
The safety violations concern people in the area.
"Important because we don’t have a grocery store. Mostly, everybody goes to the Dollar General get what they need if they can find what they need," said one Town Creek resident who wished to remain anonymous.
Waay31 has reached out to both Dollar General and the Department of Labor. We are still waiting on a response.
Since 2017, OSHA has issued more than $12.7 million in penalties to Dollar General.